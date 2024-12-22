Marinade Staked SOL Price (MSOL)
The live price of Marinade Staked SOL (MSOL) today is 227.69 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.01B USD. MSOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Marinade Staked SOL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 37.70M USD
- Marinade Staked SOL price change within the day is -6.17%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.45M USD
During today, the price change of Marinade Staked SOL to USD was $ -14.9885894605356.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Marinade Staked SOL to USD was $ -67.6135245670.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Marinade Staked SOL to USD was $ +27.6011737940.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Marinade Staked SOL to USD was $ +49.24321986174272.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -14.9885894605356
|-6.17%
|30 Days
|$ -67.6135245670
|-29.69%
|60 Days
|$ +27.6011737940
|+12.12%
|90 Days
|$ +49.24321986174272
|+27.60%
Discover the latest price analysis of Marinade Staked SOL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.24%
-6.17%
-16.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Marinade.finance is the first Liquid staking protocol built on Solana, and is supported by the Solana Foundation. The users stake their SOL tokens with Marinade-, which is using automatic staking strategies to delegate the SOL to validators, -and the user receive "staked SOL" tokens called mSOL that they can use in the world of DeFi or to swap any time back to original SOL tokens to unstake.
