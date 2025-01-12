AstraDex AI Price (ADEX)
The live price of AstraDex AI (ADEX) today is 0.057979 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ADEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AstraDex AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.87K USD
- AstraDex AI price change within the day is +42.41%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of AstraDex AI to USD was $ +0.01726684.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AstraDex AI to USD was $ -0.0166690378.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AstraDex AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AstraDex AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01726684
|+42.41%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0166690378
|-28.75%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AstraDex AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.56%
+42.41%
-4.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AstraDEX AI is a decentralized exchange (DEX) platform that leverages AI technology to make cryptocurrency trading simpler and smarter. It provides users with full control over their digital assets, ensuring security and transparency. With advanced AI tools and user-friendly features, AstraDEX AI is designed to help traders - whether beginners or experts - navigate decentralized finance (DeFi) with confidence.
