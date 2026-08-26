Levva Protocol Price Today

The live Levva Protocol (LVVA) price today is $ 0, with a 2.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current LVVA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LVVA.

Levva Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 934,105, with a circulating supply of 1.98B LVVA. During the last 24 hours, LVVA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01602631, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LVVA moved -1.23% in the last hour and +35.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 416.84K.

Levva Protocol (LVVA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 934.11K$ 934.11K $ 934.11K Volume (24H) $ 416.84K$ 416.84K $ 416.84K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 943.37K$ 943.37K $ 943.37K Circulation Supply 1.98B 1.98B 1.98B Total Supply 2,000,000,000.0 2,000,000,000.0 2,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Levva Protocol is $ 934.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 416.84K. The circulating supply of LVVA is 1.98B, with a total supply of 2000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 943.37K.