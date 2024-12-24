Stake DAO Price (SDT)
The live price of Stake DAO (SDT) today is 0.606464 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 36.70M USD. SDT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Stake DAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 107.51K USD
- Stake DAO price change within the day is +10.93%
- It has a circulating supply of 60.56M USD
During today, the price change of Stake DAO to USD was $ +0.059758.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stake DAO to USD was $ +0.5552705543.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stake DAO to USD was $ +0.8541271591.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stake DAO to USD was $ +0.3300316633188469.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.059758
|+10.93%
|30 Days
|$ +0.5552705543
|+91.56%
|60 Days
|$ +0.8541271591
|+140.84%
|90 Days
|$ +0.3300316633188469
|+119.39%
Discover the latest price analysis of Stake DAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.01%
+10.93%
-11.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Stake Dao Token (or SDT) is a governance token which allows users to vote and earn fees generated on Stake DAO via products such as staking and automated investment strategies. Stake DAO is a new multi-service DeFi platform built by the community which leverages the entire DeFi ecosystem to give users access to the most effective investment strategies. Token holders can stake their earned SDT to receive a share of the DAO fees.
|1 SDT to AUD
A$0.9703424
|1 SDT to GBP
￡0.47910656
|1 SDT to EUR
€0.58220544
|1 SDT to USD
$0.606464
|1 SDT to MYR
RM2.72302336
|1 SDT to TRY
₺21.34146816
|1 SDT to JPY
¥95.32401152
|1 SDT to RUB
₽61.38628608
|1 SDT to INR
₹51.60402176
|1 SDT to IDR
Rp9,781.67604992
|1 SDT to PHP
₱35.49027328
|1 SDT to EGP
￡E.30.97818112
|1 SDT to BRL
R$3.75401216
|1 SDT to CAD
C$0.86724352
|1 SDT to BDT
৳72.55735296
|1 SDT to NGN
₦938.79414272
|1 SDT to UAH
₴25.52000512
|1 SDT to VES
Bs30.929664
|1 SDT to PKR
Rs169.16706816
|1 SDT to KZT
₸316.68943616
|1 SDT to THB
฿20.81990912
|1 SDT to TWD
NT$19.81924352
|1 SDT to CHF
Fr0.53975296
|1 SDT to HKD
HK$4.71222528
|1 SDT to MAD
.د.م6.10709248