TrueFi Price Today

The live TrueFi (TRU) price today is $ 0.00100028, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00100028 per TRU.

TrueFi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,257,195, with a circulating supply of 1.26B TRU. During the last 24 hours, TRU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00104489 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.017, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TRU moved +0.01% in the last hour and -8.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.47K.

TrueFi (TRU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.26M$ 1.26M $ 1.26M Volume (24H) $ 7.47K$ 7.47K $ 7.47K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.26M$ 1.26M $ 1.26M Circulation Supply 1.26B 1.26B 1.26B Total Supply 1,257,020,975.20003 1,257,020,975.20003 1,257,020,975.20003

The current Market Cap of TrueFi is $ 1.26M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.47K. The circulating supply of TRU is 1.26B, with a total supply of 1257020975.20003. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.26M.