Badger Price Today

The live Badger (BADGER) price today is $ 0.370904, with a 0.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current BADGER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.370904 per BADGER.

Badger currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 7,229,324, with a circulating supply of 19.51M BADGER. During the last 24 hours, BADGER traded between $ 0.34687 (low) and $ 0.40909 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 89.08, while the all-time low was $ 0.308284.

In short-term performance, BADGER moved -7.25% in the last hour and +8.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 344.69K.

Badger (BADGER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.23M$ 7.23M $ 7.23M Volume (24H) $ 344.69K$ 344.69K $ 344.69K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.78M$ 7.78M $ 7.78M Circulation Supply 19.51M 19.51M 19.51M Total Supply 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Badger is $ 7.23M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 344.69K. The circulating supply of BADGER is 19.51M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.78M.