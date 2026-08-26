Gearbox Price Today

The live Gearbox (GEAR) price today is $ 0, with a 2.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current GEAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GEAR.

Gearbox currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 4,135,002, with a circulating supply of 10.00B GEAR. During the last 24 hours, GEAR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03725561, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GEAR moved -0.38% in the last hour and +32.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.99K.

Gearbox (GEAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.14M$ 4.14M $ 4.14M Volume (24H) $ 6.99K$ 6.99K $ 6.99K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.14M$ 4.14M $ 4.14M Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Gearbox is $ 4.14M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.99K. The circulating supply of GEAR is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.14M.