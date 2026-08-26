Step App Price (FITFI)
The live Step App (FITFI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current FITFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FITFI.
Step App currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,907,211, with a circulating supply of 4.60B FITFI. During the last 24 hours, FITFI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.731881, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, FITFI moved -- in the last hour and +33,363.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.91.
The current Market Cap of Step App is $ 2.91M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.91. The circulating supply of FITFI is 4.60B, with a total supply of 4600000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.91M.
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+33,363.19%
+33,363.19%
In 2040, the price of Step App could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Step App (FITFI) is the governance token for the Step Labs Ecosystem, which is all about pushing the boundaries of fitness and gaming. Here’s the lowdown:
Step App: A Web3 move-to-earn app. The app's augmented reality technology bridges the gamified metaverse with the real world, turning fitness into a social experience where mechanics allow people to compete and win. By downloading Step App, users can earn by walking, running, competing with friends/app users, chatting, exploring the metaverse or the real world. The Step App functionality is designed to attract and connect users, inspiring them to engage in daily physical activity and regular exercise.
Step Hero: Think of it as the ultimate platform for gamers and Web3 fans in Telegram. Step Hero is building something that’s here for the long haul—a spot where the rewards just keep rolling in. We’re merging gaming with Web3 in a way that makes play-to-earn a real deal, not just a buzzword. With Step Hero, you’ll find opportunities to earn while having a great time. If you’ve been waiting for endless airdrops, you’ve hit the jackpot—we’ve got your back. We’re not just about tokens; we aim to be the main hub for fresh games and platforms that want to draw in new fans. This approach not only fuels development but also hooks users up with generous rewards for getting involved.
Step Health: A User-Friendly Fitness App for Your Wellness Journey. StepHealth is a comprehensive fitness app designed for those seeking a user-friendly and accessible approach to health and wellness. With features like AI-powered coaching, personalized workout programs, social fitness to invite and track friends' progress, and seamless integration with Apple Health and Google Health, achieving your fitness goals has never been easier.
Step Wallet: Step Wallet is the official Step wallet app designed to better interact with the Step ecosystem. It is available for both Android and iOS users.
StepEx: StepEx is the first DEX for mainstream usage and is plugged into apps that target tens of millions of mass consumers. This is Defi delivered to the masses, through built-in integrations to mass usage apps.
Step Protocol: Step Protocol is a network for life, a network for the pursuit of lifestyle, fitness, and consumption. Step blockchain is an EVM-compatible blockchain. It's built on the base of Avalanche code with added elements. This brings the proven network security of an established codebase to faster throughput. This is a foundation for internet-scale apps for life.
Step Launch: Your entry into the Step Labs Ecosystem. Catch the projects before they become public.
Step Bridge: Trusty tool to move your Avalanche C-Chain FITFI to Step Network.
Step Staking: Stake your FITFI to get passive income.
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What is the live price of Step App?
The current valuation sits at $, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.
How does market sentiment affect FITFI?
Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.
What is Step App's market cap and global rank?
With a market capitalization of $2907211, Step App stands at rank #1979, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.
What is the recent trading activity like?
FITFI recorded $-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.
How volatile is FITFI today?
The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.
What is today's 24h trading range?
It moved between $0.0 and $0.0, indicating the intraday price strength.
What long-term factors influence Step App?
Factors include circulating supply (4600000000.0 tokens), adoption trends within Smart Contract Platform,Sports,Gaming (GameFi),Yield Farming,NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Avalanche Ecosystem,DaoMaker Launchpad,Play To Earn,Move To Earn,Step Network Ecosystem,Gaming Governance Token,Sports Games,Avalanche L1, and overall traction of the -- network.
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