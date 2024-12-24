Flurry Finance Price (FLURRY)
The live price of Flurry Finance (FLURRY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 178.02K USD. FLURRY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Flurry Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 12.97K USD
- Flurry Finance price change within the day is +0.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 824.70M USD
During today, the price change of Flurry Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Flurry Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Flurry Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Flurry Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.38%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+90.25%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+112.93%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Flurry Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
+0.38%
+2.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FLURRY is the governance token of Flurry protocol, originated by Flurry Finance. Flurry is a DeFi protocol offering cross-chain yield aggregation with rhoToken, which is pegged 1:1 to its underlying stablecoin. It automatically farms for yields across different DeFi protocols without locking up funds or interest earned by diversifying DeFi product risk, resulting in lower gas fees.
