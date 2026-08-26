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The live Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund price today is 1.018 USD.SAFO market cap is 149,417,302 USD. Track real-time SAFO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund price today is 1.018 USD.SAFO market cap is 149,417,302 USD. Track real-time SAFO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund Logo

Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund Price (SAFO)

Unlisted

1 SAFO to USD Live Price:

$1.018
$1.018$1.018
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund (SAFO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:57:39 (UTC+8)

Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund Price Today

The live Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund (SAFO) price today is $ 1.018, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current SAFO to USD conversion rate is $ 1.018 per SAFO.

Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 149,417,302, with a circulating supply of 146.71M SAFO. During the last 24 hours, SAFO traded between $ 1.018 (low) and $ 1.018 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.018, while the all-time low was $ 1.015.

In short-term performance, SAFO moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund (SAFO) Market Information

$ 149.42M
$ 149.42M$ 149.42M

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 149.42M
$ 149.42M$ 149.42M

146.71M
146.71M 146.71M

146,710,349.60253
146,710,349.60253 146,710,349.60253

The current Market Cap of Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund is $ 149.42M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of SAFO is 146.71M, with a total supply of 146710349.60253. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 149.42M.

Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.018
$ 1.018$ 1.018
24H Low
$ 1.018
$ 1.018$ 1.018
24H High

$ 1.018
$ 1.018$ 1.018

$ 1.018
$ 1.018$ 1.018

$ 1.018
$ 1.018$ 1.018

$ 1.015
$ 1.015$ 1.015

0.00%

+0.01%

+0.08%

+0.08%

Price Prediction for Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund

Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund (SAFO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SAFO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund (SAFO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SAFO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund Price Prediction.

What is Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund (SAFO)

SAFO (Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund) is a tokenized UCITS fund launched by Spiko and Amundi, Europe's largest asset manager. The USD share class allows investors to subscribe from as little as 1 USD. SAFO generates stable yields above the EFFR benchmark through fully collateralized total return swaps with top-tier banks (starting with BNP Paribas), while maintaining overnight liquidity. The shareholder register is hosted on Ethereum, Polygon PoS, Arbitrum One, Starknet, Base, Etherlink, and Stellar. CACEIS (Crédit Agricole group) acts as depositary bank, PwC as auditor, and Chainlink provides on-chain NAV oracle feeds. The fund is supervised by the French AMF.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund (SAFO) Resource

Official Website

About Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund

What is the live value of Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund today?

Today, Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund trades at $1.018, experiencing a price movement of 0.01% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.

How volatile is SAFO right now?

The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.

What liquidity conditions does Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund have today?

Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.

What price levels has SAFO traded within today?

Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between $1.018 and $1.018. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.

What is today's trading volume for SAFO?

A total of $-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.

How should investors interpret Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund's risk level?

Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Tokenized Assets,Polygon Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Base Ecosystem,Starknet Ecosystem asset built on --, SAFO's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:57:39 (UTC+8)

Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund (SAFO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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