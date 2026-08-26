Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund Price Today

The live Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund (SAFO) price today is $ 1.018, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current SAFO to USD conversion rate is $ 1.018 per SAFO.

Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 149,417,302, with a circulating supply of 146.71M SAFO. During the last 24 hours, SAFO traded between $ 1.018 (low) and $ 1.018 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.018, while the all-time low was $ 1.015.

In short-term performance, SAFO moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund (SAFO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 149.42M$ 149.42M $ 149.42M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 149.42M$ 149.42M $ 149.42M Circulation Supply 146.71M 146.71M 146.71M Total Supply 146,710,349.60253 146,710,349.60253 146,710,349.60253

The current Market Cap of Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund is $ 149.42M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of SAFO is 146.71M, with a total supply of 146710349.60253. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 149.42M.