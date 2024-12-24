tBTC Price (TBTC)
The live price of tBTC (TBTC) today is 92,957 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 433.89M USD. TBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key tBTC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 14.48M USD
- tBTC price change within the day is -3.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.67K USD
Get real-time price updates of the TBTC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of tBTC to USD was $ -3,028.30308176783.
In the past 30 days, the price change of tBTC to USD was $ -4,342.9138572000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of tBTC to USD was $ +35,063.5942011000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of tBTC to USD was $ +29,601.69728839011.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -3,028.30308176783
|-3.15%
|30 Days
|$ -4,342.9138572000
|-4.67%
|60 Days
|$ +35,063.5942011000
|+37.72%
|90 Days
|$ +29,601.69728839011
|+46.72%
Discover the latest price analysis of tBTC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.53%
-3.15%
-12.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is tBTC? tBTC allows you to unlock your Bitcoin’s value to borrow and lend, mint stablecoins, provide liquidity, and much more. tBTC is a decentralized wrapped Bitcoin that is 1:1 backed by main-net BTC. Existing solutions bringing Bitcoin to Ethereum require you to send your Bitcoin to an intermediary, who then issues you an Ethereum token representing your original asset. This centralized model requires you to trust a third party and is prone to censorship, sacrificing Bitcoin's promise of secure, permissionless decentralization. How does tBTC solve this issue? Instead of centralized intermediaries, tBTC uses a randomly selected group of operators running nodes on the Threshold Network to secure deposited Bitcoin through threshold cryptography. That means tBTC requires a threshold majority agreement before operators perform any action with your Bitcoin. By rotating the selection of operators weekly, tBTC protects against any individual or group of operators colluding to fraudulently seize the underlying deposits. By relying on an honest-majority-assumption, we can calculate the likelihood any wallet comprised of a quorum of dishonest operators. An insurance backstop (the coverage pools), serves as an emergency fallback in the event a wallet is compromised. What is Threshold Network? Threshold.network stems from the merger of NuCypher and Keep networks into a single decentralized network — it delivers a suite of threshold cryptography services for web3 applications through a decentralized network of staking nodes. The whole community is governed by a DAO. Flagship services of Threshold Network include Threshold Access Control (TACo) – which enables end-to-end encrypted data sharing and communication without the need to trust a centralized authority, tBTC v2 - the only decentralized and permissionless Bitcoin-to-Ethereum asset bridge and thUSD - an overcollateralized and decentralized USD stablecoin that uses both ETH and tBTC as collateral.
