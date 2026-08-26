EXOD Price Today

The live EXOD (EXOD) price today is $ 9.54, with a 22.82% change over the past 24 hours. The current EXOD to USD conversion rate is $ 9.54 per EXOD.

EXOD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 99,676,675, with a circulating supply of 10.45M EXOD. During the last 24 hours, EXOD traded between $ 7.77 (low) and $ 9.54 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 13.09, while the all-time low was $ 4.93.

In short-term performance, EXOD moved 0.00% in the last hour and +50.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

EXOD (EXOD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 99.68M$ 99.68M $ 99.68M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 99.68M$ 99.68M $ 99.68M Circulation Supply 10.45M 10.45M 10.45M Total Supply 10,446,000.0 10,446,000.0 10,446,000.0

The current Market Cap of EXOD is $ 99.68M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of EXOD is 10.45M, with a total supply of 10446000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 99.68M.