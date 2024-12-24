CargoX Price (CXO)
The live price of CargoX (CXO) today is 0.181585 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 30.36M USD. CXO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CargoX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 36.75K USD
- CargoX price change within the day is -13.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 167.16M USD
During today, the price change of CargoX to USD was $ -0.028445410777968895.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CargoX to USD was $ -0.0177782246.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CargoX to USD was $ -0.0382893762.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CargoX to USD was $ -0.0717548627008467.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.028445410777968895
|-13.54%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0177782246
|-9.79%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0382893762
|-21.08%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0717548627008467
|-28.32%
Discover the latest price analysis of CargoX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.92%
-13.54%
-16.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The CargoX Platform gives you the world’s easiest way to upload documents and provides the tools for their secure and instant transaction. What is new is that you can also transfer ownership of documents!
