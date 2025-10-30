Staked USDai (SUSDAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 1.048 24H High $ 1.056 All Time High $ 1.19 Lowest Price $ 0.796061 Price Change (1H) +0.03% Price Change (1D) +0.21% Price Change (7D) +0.80%

Staked USDai (SUSDAI) real-time price is $1.053. Over the past 24 hours, SUSDAI traded between a low of $ 1.048 and a high of $ 1.056, showing active market volatility. SUSDAI's all-time high price is $ 1.19, while its all-time low price is $ 0.796061.

In terms of short-term performance, SUSDAI has changed by +0.03% over the past hour, +0.21% over 24 hours, and +0.80% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Staked USDai (SUSDAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 144.83M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 144.83M Circulation Supply 137.50M Total Supply 137,497,720.6411477

The current Market Cap of Staked USDai is $ 144.83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUSDAI is 137.50M, with a total supply of 137497720.6411477. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 144.83M.