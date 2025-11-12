Axelrod is the flagship agent of AIxVC, an AI-native hedge fund manager. He removes emotion from trading, executing strategy-based, risk-adjusted allocations across DeFi, powered by two core systems: MCP (Model Context Protocol) for internal logic, and ACP (Agent Commerce Protocol) for external agent collaboration. From managing your risk profile to activating the right agents for each investment, Axelrod does more than just copy alpha, he builds entire flow.