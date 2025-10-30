Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Axelrod by Virtuals price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much AXR will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Axelrod by Virtuals % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Axelrod by Virtuals Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Axelrod by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.017706 in 2025. Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Axelrod by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.018591 in 2026. Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of AXR is $ 0.019521 with a 10.25% growth rate. Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of AXR is $ 0.020497 with a 15.76% growth rate. Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AXR in 2029 is $ 0.021522 along with 21.55% growth rate. Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AXR in 2030 is $ 0.022598 along with 27.63% growth rate. Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Axelrod by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.036810. Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Axelrod by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.059959. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.017706 0.00%

2026 $ 0.018591 5.00%

2027 $ 0.019521 10.25%

2028 $ 0.020497 15.76%

2029 $ 0.021522 21.55%

2030 $ 0.022598 27.63%

2031 $ 0.023728 34.01%

2032 $ 0.024914 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.026160 47.75%

2034 $ 0.027468 55.13%

2035 $ 0.028841 62.89%

2036 $ 0.030283 71.03%

2037 $ 0.031797 79.59%

2038 $ 0.033387 88.56%

2039 $ 0.035057 97.99%

2040 $ 0.036810 107.89% Show More Short Term Axelrod by Virtuals Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 30, 2025(Today) $ 0.017706 0.00%

October 31, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.017708 0.01%

November 6, 2025(This Week) $ 0.017723 0.10%

November 29, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.017779 0.41% Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for AXR on October 30, 2025(Today) , is $0.017706 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) Price Prediction Tomorrow For October 31, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for AXR, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.017708 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) Price Prediction This Week By November 6, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for AXR, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.017723 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for AXR is $0.017779 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Axelrod by Virtuals Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 11.45M$ 11.45M $ 11.45M Circulation Supply 642.14M 642.14M 642.14M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest AXR price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, AXR has a circulating supply of 642.14M and a total market capitalization of $ 11.45M. View Live AXR Price

Axelrod by Virtuals Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Axelrod by Virtuals live price page, the current price of Axelrod by Virtuals is 0.017706USD. The circulating supply of Axelrod by Virtuals(AXR) is 642.14M AXR , giving it a market capitalization of $11,448,858 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 92.52% $ 0.008509 $ 0.020675 $ 0.008651

7 Days 245.09% $ 0.043395 $ 0.020675 $ 0.005039

30 Days 157.68% $ 0.027919 $ 0.020675 $ 0.005039 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Axelrod by Virtuals has shown a price movement of $0.008509 , reflecting a 92.52% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Axelrod by Virtuals was trading at a high of $0.020675 and a low of $0.005039 . It had witnessed a price change of 245.09% . This recent trend showcases AXR's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Axelrod by Virtuals has experienced a 157.68% change, reflecting approximately $0.027919 to its value. This indicates that AXR could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) Price Prediction Module Work? The Axelrod by Virtuals Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of AXR based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Axelrod by Virtuals over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of AXR, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Axelrod by Virtuals. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of AXR. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of AXR to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Axelrod by Virtuals.

Why is AXR Price Prediction Important?

AXR Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is AXR worth investing now? According to your predictions, AXR will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of AXR next month? According to the Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) price prediction tool, the forecasted AXR price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 AXR cost in 2026? The price of 1 Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, AXR will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of AXR in 2027? Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 AXR by 2027. What is the estimated price target of AXR in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of AXR in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 AXR cost in 2030? The price of 1 Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, AXR will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the AXR price prediction for 2040? Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 AXR by 2040.