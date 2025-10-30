The live Axelrod by Virtuals price today is 0.0187603 USD. Track real-time AXR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore AXR price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Axelrod by Virtuals price today is 0.0187603 USD. Track real-time AXR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore AXR price trend easily at MEXC now.

Axelrod by Virtuals Price (AXR)

1 AXR to USD Live Price:

$0.0187603
$0.0187603$0.0187603
+114.40%1D
USD
Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) Live Price Chart
Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) real-time price is $0.0187603. Over the past 24 hours, AXR traded between a low of $ 0.00865149 and a high of $ 0.02067552, showing active market volatility. AXR's all-time high price is $ 0.04937155, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00163668.

In terms of short-term performance, AXR has changed by +4.67% over the past hour, +114.41% over 24 hours, and +470.52% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Axelrod by Virtuals is $ 12.02M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AXR is 642.14M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.72M.

Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Axelrod by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.01001071.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Axelrod by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.0426213079.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Axelrod by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.0050774057.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Axelrod by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.001362761296134274.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.01001071+114.41%
30 Days$ +0.0426213079+227.19%
60 Days$ +0.0050774057+27.06%
90 Days$ -0.001362761296134274-6.77%

What is Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR)

Axelrod is the flagship agent of AIxVC, an AI-native hedge fund manager. He removes emotion from trading, executing strategy-based, risk-adjusted allocations across DeFi, powered by two core systems: MCP (Model Context Protocol) for internal logic, and ACP (Agent Commerce Protocol) for external agent collaboration. From managing your risk profile to activating the right agents for each investment, Axelrod does more than just copy alpha, he builds entire flow.

Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) Resource

Axelrod by Virtuals Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Axelrod by Virtuals.

Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AXR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR)

How much is Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) worth today?
The live AXR price in USD is 0.0187603 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current AXR to USD price?
The current price of AXR to USD is $ 0.0187603. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Axelrod by Virtuals?
The market cap for AXR is $ 12.02M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of AXR?
The circulating supply of AXR is 642.14M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AXR?
AXR achieved an ATH price of 0.04937155 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AXR?
AXR saw an ATL price of 0.00163668 USD.
What is the trading volume of AXR?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AXR is -- USD.
Will AXR go higher this year?
AXR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AXR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
