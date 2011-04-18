XRP 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Fixed Supply : XRP was pre-mined at inception, with a total supply of 100 billion XRP.

: XRP was pre-mined at inception, with a total supply of 100 billion XRP. No Ongoing Minting : All XRP tokens were created at launch; there is no mining or ongoing issuance. The only native change to supply is via burning of small transaction fees (gas), which are permanently destroyed and lead to gradual deflation.

: All XRP tokens were created at launch; there is no mining or ongoing issuance. The only native change to supply is via burning of small transaction fees (gas), which are and lead to gradual deflation. Escrow-Based Release: In 2017, Ripple Labs placed 55 billion XRP in escrow, releasing 1 billion XRP monthly over 55 months, with unused tokens re-escrowed for future release.

2. Initial Allocation Mechanism

Initial Distribution (2013 Data) : 80% (80B XRP): Gifted to Ripple Labs. 20% (20B XRP): Allocated to founders Of this, ~9.5B XRP each to Chris Larsen and Arthur Britto, 1B XRP to Jed McCaleb.

: Use of Allocated Tokens : Ripple Labs used its allocation for market sales, expanding liquidity, ecosystem growth, and partnerships. Founders’ tokens were subject to internal vesting/lockup arrangements (not publicly detailed) and have since mostly entered circulation.

:

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Native Utility : XRP is the native asset for transactions on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). 10 XRP minimum reserve required for account activation. Extra reserve required for opening trust lines or placing offers.

: XRP is the native asset for transactions on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Fees/Burn Mechanism : Transaction fees, paid in XRP, are burned (destroyed), reducing total supply minutely over time.

: Transaction fees, paid in XRP, are burned (destroyed), reducing total supply minutely over time. No Staking/Rewards : XRP holders or users do not receive additional tokens, interest, or staking rewards by holding or using XRP.

: XRP holders or users do not receive additional tokens, interest, or staking rewards by holding or using XRP. Network Role : Medium of exchange for low-cost, cross-border payments. Settlement asset for bridges, decentralized exchange (DEX) on XRPL, and institutional remittances. Support for NFT minting, trading, and other on-chain applications as of 2022–2023.

:

4. Lock-Up and Unlock Mechanism

Escrow & Unlocking

After the initial allocation, Ripple Labs locked 55 billion XRP (55% of supply) into escrow contracts.

locked 55 billion XRP (55% of supply) into escrow contracts. Unlock Schedule : 1 billion XRP was (and continues to be) released from escrow each month.

: 1 billion XRP was (and continues to be) released from escrow each month. Unused XRP : If Ripple does not use its released allotment, remaining tokens are re-escrowed for future months, extending the release timeline.

: If Ripple does not use its released allotment, remaining tokens are re-escrowed for future months, extending the release timeline. As of early 2024: ~40.5 billion XRP are held in escrow (with the rest in circulation or company wallets).



Founders’ Allocations

No Disclosed Public Vesting: For founder allocations (20% of supply), public information on vesting or lockup is limited. Some sales by founders (notably McCaleb) were subject to structured selling agreements.

5. Unlocking Times

Escrow Monthly Releases : Started December 2017, running through mid-2022, with continuing releases re-escrowed monthly. The original 55-month plan was ~4.5 years but is extended each time tokens are not fully used and are re-escrowed.

: Started December 2017, running through mid-2022, with continuing releases re-escrowed monthly. The original 55-month plan was ~4.5 years but is extended each time tokens are not fully used and are re-escrowed. Tracked Unlocks (Examples from data): 1B XRP released every month from December 2017 through at least January 2022 for “Team Advisors” (Ripple). Not all released XRP is immediately sold; some re-enters escrow.

(Examples from data):

6. Economic and Incentive Summary

Aspect Details Issuance 100B pre-mined supply, no inflationary mechanism Main Allocation 80% Ripple Labs, 20% founders Usage Payment, fees, minimum reserves, DEX bridge asset, NFTs Incentives No direct holding/staking rewards; value driven by utility Vesting/Lockups Escrow (for Ripple share); founders’ vesting largely undisclosed Unlock Schedule 1B XRP per month from escrow; recycled if unused Burn/Fees All fees are burned, providing gentle deflation

7. Future Implications & Nuances

Centralization Risk : High early concentration in Ripple Labs and founders historically raised concerns. The ongoing, transparent escrow approach has mitigated some of these concerns over time.

: High early concentration in Ripple Labs and founders historically raised concerns. The ongoing, transparent escrow approach has mitigated some of these concerns over time. No Mining : XRPL uses a Byzantine Fault Tolerant consensus, not PoW/PoS, so there is no issuance from node operation.

: XRPL uses a Byzantine Fault Tolerant consensus, not PoW/PoS, so there is no issuance from node operation. Escrow Structure : The monthly release system introduces a predictable—but market-watched—potential for token sell pressure, depending on Ripple’s actions (marketing, partnerships, or holding).

: The monthly release system introduces a predictable—but market-watched—potential for token sell pressure, depending on Ripple’s actions (marketing, partnerships, or holding). Network Growth: Network usage, particularly for NFT activity (seen surging in late 2023), minting, and payment-processing, bolsters demand-side utility but does not directly reward holders.

8. Limitations & Considerations

No On-Chain Yield : Unlike PoS networks, XRP incentivizes usage for utility, not for staking or passive rewards.

: Unlike PoS networks, XRP incentivizes usage for utility, not for staking or passive rewards. Transparency : While Ripple’s escrow transactions are programmatically visible on-chain, less information is available about internal founder allocations or subsequent distributions.

: While Ripple’s escrow transactions are programmatically visible on-chain, less information is available about internal founder allocations or subsequent distributions. Market Impact: Monthly potential unlocks remain a significant focus in XRP market analysis.

In conclusion, XRP’s token economic model emphasizes fixed supply, predictable (but market-flexible) institutional unlocks, and broad infrastructure/utility use cases over per-holder incentives. This distinguishes XRP from other major networks relying on staking rewards or inflation-based security and incentivization.