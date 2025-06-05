MEXC IgniteX Partners with Superteam to Launch Revolutionary “IgniteX Solana Talent Lab” at Solana Summit APAC
NovaTrade Price(NOVA)
The current price of NovaTrade (NOVA) today is 1.91689 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. NOVA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NovaTrade Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.26M USD
- NovaTrade price change within the day is +3.40%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD
Get real-time price updates of the NOVA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NOVA price information.
Track the price changes of NovaTrade for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0630312
|+3.40%
|30 Days
|$ +1.19189
|+164.39%
|60 Days
|$ +1.89189
|+7,567.56%
|90 Days
|$ +1.89189
|+7,567.56%
Today, NOVA recorded a change of $ +0.0630312 (+3.40%), reflecting its latest market activity.NovaTrade 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +1.19189 (+164.39%), showing the token's short-term performance.NovaTrade 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, NOVA saw a change of $ +1.89189 (+7,567.56%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.NovaTrade 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +1.89189 (+7,567.56%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of NovaTrade: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.18%
+3.40%
+22.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nova Trade delivers fast, low-cost spot and contract trading with a seamless CEX-like experience on a decentralized Layer 2 network. High liquidity, user-friendliness, and multi-chain compatibility ensure smooth and efficient trading.
NovaTrade is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your NovaTrade investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check NOVA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about NovaTrade on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your NovaTrade buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as NovaTrade, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NOVA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our NovaTrade price prediction page.
Tracing NOVA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NOVA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our NovaTrade price history page.
Looking for how to buy NovaTrade? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase NovaTrade on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 NOVA to VND
₫50,442.96035
|1 NOVA to AUD
A$2.9328417
|1 NOVA to GBP
￡1.3993297
|1 NOVA to EUR
€1.6676943
|1 NOVA to USD
$1.91689
|1 NOVA to MYR
RM8.0892758
|1 NOVA to TRY
₺75.2762703
|1 NOVA to JPY
¥275.3229107
|1 NOVA to RUB
₽148.0605836
|1 NOVA to INR
₹164.5458376
|1 NOVA to IDR
Rp30,917.5763167
|1 NOVA to KRW
₩2,597.4051189
|1 NOVA to PHP
₱106.6940974
|1 NOVA to EGP
￡E.95.1927574
|1 NOVA to BRL
R$10.6962462
|1 NOVA to CAD
C$2.6069704
|1 NOVA to BDT
৳234.3014647
|1 NOVA to NGN
₦3,004.5142171
|1 NOVA to UAH
₴79.4359216
|1 NOVA to VES
Bs185.93833
|1 NOVA to PKR
Rs540.7163312
|1 NOVA to KZT
₸977.997278
|1 NOVA to THB
฿62.5672896
|1 NOVA to TWD
NT$57.3916866
|1 NOVA to AED
د.إ7.0349863
|1 NOVA to CHF
Fr1.5718498
|1 NOVA to HKD
HK$15.0284176
|1 NOVA to MAD
.د.م17.5395435
|1 NOVA to MXN
$36.7276124
For a more in-depth understanding of NovaTrade, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
