Tajir Tech Hub Price (TJRM)
The live price of Tajir Tech Hub (TJRM) today is 0.089611 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 80.39M USD. TJRM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Tajir Tech Hub Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 414.60K USD
- Tajir Tech Hub price change within the day is -7.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 897.14M USD
During today, the price change of Tajir Tech Hub to USD was $ -0.00694500153349415.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Tajir Tech Hub to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Tajir Tech Hub to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Tajir Tech Hub to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00694500153349415
|-7.19%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Tajir Tech Hub: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-10.18%
-7.19%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Empowering Global Trade with AI and Blockchain. TJRM is more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a complete ecosystem that connects businesses to the blockchain and crypto world. Here's a summary of what we offer: Decentralized Wallet: TJRM will provide a decentralized wallet for acquiring, sending, and receiving digital currencies. Central Trading Platform (TajirCrypto.com): This platform allows for trading and exchanging digital currencies with fiat currencies, offering prizes and rewards to traders. Tajir Cards: These are ATM cards that let you withdraw your cryptocurrency and pay anywhere in the world. Users also enjoy discounts and rewards when using these cards for purchases. Letter of Guarantee Service: This system helps traders worldwide with importing and exporting goods. Payments are only released when the buyer confirms the goods meet the agreed specifications. Payments are only issued when the buyer confirms that the goods have arrived in compliance with the agreed specifications. A specialized team will follow up on this process to ensure its smoothness with a strategy that guarantees the rights of all parties quickly and at reduced costs through blockchain technology and agents working with us in various countries around the world. Tajir GPT AI Program: This AI-based program offers free advice and step-by-step guidance to TJRM holders on how to start or solve problems in their projects. Educational Courses: Free courses for TJRM holders and paid courses on topics related to trading, commerce, and investment for both beginners and experts. Educational Games: Tajir Media aims to educate future generations about trade and economics through entertaining and educational games where TJRM is used as the in-game currency. Product Digitization: An innovative method to track goods and products digitally from manufacturing to end consumer, preventing fraud, forgery, and imitation. This method is expected to be widely adopted by global brands. Profit Sharing & Governance: TJRM holders can stake their tokens to earn a share of the project's profits and losses. Holders also have voting rights on critical project decisions via a special voting page.
