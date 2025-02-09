Satoshi Cash Network Price (SCASH)
The live price of Satoshi Cash Network (SCASH) today is 0.00849469 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SCASH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Satoshi Cash Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 32.00 USD
- Satoshi Cash Network price change within the day is -5.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Satoshi Cash Network to USD was $ -0.000475784210256408.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Satoshi Cash Network to USD was $ -0.0014657179.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Satoshi Cash Network to USD was $ -0.0055607022.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Satoshi Cash Network to USD was $ -0.02649669194671514.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000475784210256408
|-5.30%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0014657179
|-17.25%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0055607022
|-65.46%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02649669194671514
|-75.72%
Discover the latest price analysis of Satoshi Cash Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.13%
-5.30%
+5.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Scash is a new proof of work coin that restores decentralised home computer mining to Bitcoin, as Satoshi intended. It does this by combining the Bitcoin Protocol with Monero's (ASIC resistant) RandomX proof of work algorithm. Satoshi wanted everyone to mine Bitcoin on home computers. ASIC mining hardware broke that dream. But now it's back. The Scash network was launched in February 2024. 950,000 Scash have been mined so far, and the block reward is 50 coins. Scash is 100% proof of work with a max supply 21 million. 980,000 Scash have been mined so far, and the block reward is 50 coins.
