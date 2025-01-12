RIZZ Solana Price (RIZZ)
The live price of RIZZ Solana (RIZZ) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. RIZZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key RIZZ Solana Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.22K USD
- RIZZ Solana price change within the day is +4.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the RIZZ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RIZZ price information.
During today, the price change of RIZZ Solana to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RIZZ Solana to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RIZZ Solana to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RIZZ Solana to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+4.50%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-26.08%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-52.96%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of RIZZ Solana: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.26%
+4.50%
+19.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The RIZZ token is a community token of a token that was originally created on Solana in November 2023. As the Solana meme coin meta has trended towards TikTok and "Zoomer" Generation friendly memes, coins like "Mewing" and "Rizz" and "Skibidi" which are viral popular zoomer memes have intense potential. The community takeover team for RIZZ found the token while there was 90% of the token in the liquidity pool and began accumulating to build it out in earnest. The team has hired an adviser an on-team caller (https://twitter.com/sp00n1cus) as well as a market maker. Notable members of our team include: https://twitter.com/xbtDLN and: https://twitter.com/1aboc The goal is to build this into a multi-million dollar meme, given that we recognize how powerful the $RIZZ token and ticker is. In 2023, RIZZ was the Oxford Word of the Year - this meme, in our opinion, has the highest general appeal and potential out of the zoomer memes. Example sticker pack: https://t.me/addstickers/RIZZLERSonSOL
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 RIZZ to AUD
A$--
|1 RIZZ to GBP
￡--
|1 RIZZ to EUR
€--
|1 RIZZ to USD
$--
|1 RIZZ to MYR
RM--
|1 RIZZ to TRY
₺--
|1 RIZZ to JPY
¥--
|1 RIZZ to RUB
₽--
|1 RIZZ to INR
₹--
|1 RIZZ to IDR
Rp--
|1 RIZZ to PHP
₱--
|1 RIZZ to EGP
￡E.--
|1 RIZZ to BRL
R$--
|1 RIZZ to CAD
C$--
|1 RIZZ to BDT
৳--
|1 RIZZ to NGN
₦--
|1 RIZZ to UAH
₴--
|1 RIZZ to VES
Bs--
|1 RIZZ to PKR
Rs--
|1 RIZZ to KZT
₸--
|1 RIZZ to THB
฿--
|1 RIZZ to TWD
NT$--
|1 RIZZ to CHF
Fr--
|1 RIZZ to HKD
HK$--
|1 RIZZ to MAD
.د.م--