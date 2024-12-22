Plant vs Undead Price (PVU)
The live price of Plant vs Undead (PVU) today is 0.0012196 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 347.96K USD. PVU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Plant vs Undead Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 15.22K USD
- Plant vs Undead price change within the day is +2.52%
- It has a circulating supply of 285.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PVU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PVU price information.
During today, the price change of Plant vs Undead to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Plant vs Undead to USD was $ +0.0000763034.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Plant vs Undead to USD was $ -0.0001631779.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Plant vs Undead to USD was $ -0.0001153017563663405.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.52%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000763034
|+6.26%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001631779
|-13.37%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0001153017563663405
|-8.63%
Discover the latest price analysis of Plant vs Undead: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.55%
+2.52%
-10.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Plant vs Undead (PVU) is a multiplayer tower defense game, where your plants are also your real asset. The goal is to combine the phenomenal Plants vs Zombies with new blockchain technology – NFTs.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PVU to AUD
A$0.001939164
|1 PVU to GBP
￡0.000963484
|1 PVU to EUR
€0.00115862
|1 PVU to USD
$0.0012196
|1 PVU to MYR
RM0.0054882
|1 PVU to TRY
₺0.042917724
|1 PVU to JPY
¥0.190794224
|1 PVU to RUB
₽0.125545624
|1 PVU to INR
₹0.103592824
|1 PVU to IDR
Rp19.670964988
|1 PVU to PHP
₱0.071749068
|1 PVU to EGP
￡E.0.062053248
|1 PVU to BRL
R$0.007415168
|1 PVU to CAD
C$0.001744028
|1 PVU to BDT
৳0.145144596
|1 PVU to NGN
₦1.885001564
|1 PVU to UAH
₴0.050942692
|1 PVU to VES
Bs0.0621996
|1 PVU to PKR
Rs0.338109708
|1 PVU to KZT
₸0.637862996
|1 PVU to THB
฿0.041600556
|1 PVU to TWD
NT$0.039795548
|1 PVU to CHF
Fr0.001085444
|1 PVU to HKD
HK$0.009476292
|1 PVU to MAD
.د.م0.012220392