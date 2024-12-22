Kitten Wif Hat Price (KWIF)
The live price of Kitten Wif Hat (KWIF) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 107.18K USD. KWIF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kitten Wif Hat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.27K USD
- Kitten Wif Hat price change within the day is -12.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 996.42M USD
During today, the price change of Kitten Wif Hat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kitten Wif Hat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kitten Wif Hat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kitten Wif Hat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-12.34%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-80.18%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kitten Wif Hat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.19%
-12.34%
-34.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
First Cat, Animal, Wif, and Hat coin on Pump.Fun. First!! No.1. Launched by the PumpFun Owner Himself!! (@a1lon9) Kitten Wif Hat is the first memecoin animal ever created on the most popular memecoin creation platform in crypto, Pump.fun. It was hidden from the public until Shogun @tankabagnale and company including Ghost @eth_taco and Coach Crypto @iamcoachcrypto stumbled upon it through sheer grinding in the trenches. It was the first token created by the co-founder of Pump.fun. It is a cat, WIF a hat. It’s on Solana, the epicenter of memecoins this cycle.
