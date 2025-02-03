Degenerate SQuiD Price (SQDGN)
The live price of Degenerate SQuiD (SQDGN) today is 0.0015363 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SQDGN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Degenerate SQuiD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 32.24K USD
- Degenerate SQuiD price change within the day is -26.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SQDGN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SQDGN price information.
During today, the price change of Degenerate SQuiD to USD was $ -0.000560071592238696.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Degenerate SQuiD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Degenerate SQuiD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Degenerate SQuiD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000560071592238696
|-26.71%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Degenerate SQuiD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-5.54%
-26.71%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Degenerate SQuiD (SQDGN) is an AI agent and on-chain data tool designed to make on-chain data easily accessible to non-technical users. Through its interface and AI capabilities, SQDGN helps users analyze blockchain various elements of blockchain data without requiring deep technical knowledge or coding expertise. The AI agent also maintains a presence on Twitter, posting, replying, and interacting with the community. The platform democratizes blockchain analytics for a Web3-native future.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SQDGN to AUD
A$0.002519532
|1 SQDGN to GBP
￡0.001244403
|1 SQDGN to EUR
€0.001490211
|1 SQDGN to USD
$0.0015363
|1 SQDGN to MYR
RM0.006897987
|1 SQDGN to TRY
₺0.055122444
|1 SQDGN to JPY
¥0.238956102
|1 SQDGN to RUB
₽0.153522459
|1 SQDGN to INR
₹0.133519833
|1 SQDGN to IDR
Rp25.185241872
|1 SQDGN to PHP
₱0.09018081
|1 SQDGN to EGP
￡E.0.078182307
|1 SQDGN to BRL
R$0.008971992
|1 SQDGN to CAD
C$0.002258361
|1 SQDGN to BDT
৳0.189871317
|1 SQDGN to NGN
₦2.582013321
|1 SQDGN to UAH
₴0.064924038
|1 SQDGN to VES
Bs0.0891054
|1 SQDGN to PKR
Rs0.434342736
|1 SQDGN to KZT
₸0.806880123
|1 SQDGN to THB
฿0.052372467
|1 SQDGN to TWD
NT$0.050820804
|1 SQDGN to CHF
Fr0.001398033
|1 SQDGN to HKD
HK$0.011967777
|1 SQDGN to MAD
.د.م0.015624171