BTC Standard Hashrate Token Price (BTCST)
The live price of BTC Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) today is 0.069633 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 507.15K USD. BTCST to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BTC Standard Hashrate Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 47.32K USD
- BTC Standard Hashrate Token price change within the day is -8.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 7.29M USD
During today, the price change of BTC Standard Hashrate Token to USD was $ -0.00670989815671567.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BTC Standard Hashrate Token to USD was $ -0.0274291141.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BTC Standard Hashrate Token to USD was $ -0.0361239292.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BTC Standard Hashrate Token to USD was $ -0.1917712144486952.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00670989815671567
|-8.78%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0274291141
|-39.39%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0361239292
|-51.87%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1917712144486952
|-73.36%
Discover the latest price analysis of BTC Standard Hashrate Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
-8.78%
-53.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (or BTCST token) aims to widen up the participation of Bitcoin mining to the open market. Each BTCST represents 0.1 TH/s of Bitcoin mining power and by staking it, holders of the token are entitled to receive daily distributions of Bitcoin mined.
|1 BTCST to AUD
A$0.11071647
|1 BTCST to GBP
￡0.05501007
|1 BTCST to EUR
€0.06615135
|1 BTCST to USD
$0.069633
|1 BTCST to MYR
RM0.3133485
|1 BTCST to TRY
₺2.45038527
|1 BTCST to JPY
¥10.89338652
|1 BTCST to RUB
₽7.16802102
|1 BTCST to INR
₹5.91462702
|1 BTCST to IDR
Rp1,123.11274599
|1 BTCST to PHP
₱4.09650939
|1 BTCST to EGP
￡E.3.54292704
|1 BTCST to BRL
R$0.42336864
|1 BTCST to CAD
C$0.09957519
|1 BTCST to BDT
৳8.28702333
|1 BTCST to NGN
₦107.62406847
|1 BTCST to UAH
₴2.90857041
|1 BTCST to VES
Bs3.551283
|1 BTCST to PKR
Rs19.30435659
|1 BTCST to KZT
₸36.41875533
|1 BTCST to THB
฿2.37518163
|1 BTCST to TWD
NT$2.27212479
|1 BTCST to CHF
Fr0.06197337
|1 BTCST to HKD
HK$0.54104841
|1 BTCST to MAD
.د.م0.69772266