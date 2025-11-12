Chrema is building a dual-token Web3 ecosystem centered around GOLDX, a real-world asset (RWA) token backed 1:1 by physical gold, and CHREMA, a utility and reward token for on-chain engagement. GOLDX bridges the gap between physical gold and decentralized finance by allowing users to deposit stablecoins or CRMC tokens to mint GOLDX. These tokens are fully collateralized with audited gold, with real-time on-chain transparency and third-party verification. CHREMA incentivizes users to contribute to the ecosystem by providing liquidity, staking, and participating in DAO governance