Chrema Coin (CRMC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.712507 $ 0.712507 $ 0.712507 24H Low $ 0.894818 $ 0.894818 $ 0.894818 24H High 24H Low $ 0.712507$ 0.712507 $ 0.712507 24H High $ 0.894818$ 0.894818 $ 0.894818 All Time High $ 5.02$ 5.02 $ 5.02 Lowest Price $ 0.432032$ 0.432032 $ 0.432032 Price Change (1H) +0.11% Price Change (1D) +0.39% Price Change (7D) +3.62% Price Change (7D) +3.62%

Chrema Coin (CRMC) real-time price is $0.832977. Over the past 24 hours, CRMC traded between a low of $ 0.712507 and a high of $ 0.894818, showing active market volatility. CRMC's all-time high price is $ 5.02, while its all-time low price is $ 0.432032.

In terms of short-term performance, CRMC has changed by +0.11% over the past hour, +0.39% over 24 hours, and +3.62% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Chrema Coin (CRMC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.16M$ 9.16M $ 9.16M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 41.65M$ 41.65M $ 41.65M Circulation Supply 10.99M 10.99M 10.99M Total Supply 50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Chrema Coin is $ 9.16M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CRMC is 10.99M, with a total supply of 50000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.65M.