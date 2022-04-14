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Top Wallets Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Wallets sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Kaspa
Kaspa
KAS
$ 0.027918
-0.07%
-7.22%
+5.03%
$ 765.45M
$ 37.76M
2
Beldex
Beldex
BDX
$ 0.08267
+0.10%
-0.96%
-0.02%
$ 637.48M
$ 12.54M
3
Trust Wallet
Trust Wallet
TWT
$ 0.4653
-0.13%
+8.95%
+16.15%
$ 200.32M
$ 538.93K
4
Telcoin
Telcoin
TEL
$ 0.001824
-0.61%
-4.04%
+12.40%
$ 173.32M
$ 53.08M
5
SafePal
SafePal
SFP
$ 0.2624
+0.23%
-4.31%
+1.28%
$ 130.90M
$ 205.04K
6
Backpack
Backpack
BP
$ 0.438
+0.05%
+4.38%
+11.66%
$ 109.67M
$ 220.86K
7
EXOD
EXOD
EXOD
$ 9.54
0.00%
+0.23%
+50.47%
$ 99.68M
--
8
Safe Token
Safe Token
SAFE
$ 0.0892
0.00%
-4.29%
+1.71%
$ 66.88M
$ 871.93
9
UnityWallet Token
UnityWallet Token
UNT
$ 0.078906
+0.33%
-0.04%
+21.43%
$ 51.84M
$ 5.63K
10
SPACE ID
SPACE ID
ID
$ 0.03073
-0.03%
-2.47%
+6.55%
$ 43.08M
$ 1.86M
11
Matrix
Matrix
MTX
$ 30.68
0.00%
+0.08%
+11.81%
$ 30.68M
$ 78.94K
12
TokenPocket Token
TokenPocket Token
TPT
$ 0.00846966
+0.14%
+0.05%
+13.92%
$ 26.96M
$ 47.93K
13
Pundi X
Pundi X
PUNDIX
$ 0.08972
-0.79%
+1.41%
+17.08%
$ 23.28M
$ 683.72K
14
Chrema Coin
Chrema Coin
CRMC
$ 0.693458
0.00%
-0.00%
+66.25%
$ 21.27M
$ 48.64
15
DeGate
DeGate
DG
$ 0.0431818
0.00%
-0.00%
+3.76%
$ 16.72M
$ 2.81K
16
Islamic Coin
Islamic Coin
ISLM
$ 0.00418378
-2.23%
-0.03%
+3.29%
$ 15.66M
$ 5.46K
17
Coin98
Coin98
C98
$ 0.01529
-0.13%
-5.69%
+3.81%
$ 15.24M
$ 4.55M
18
WalletConnect
WalletConnect
WCT
$ 0.03758
+0.29%
-4.03%
+4.83%
$ 15.04M
$ 2.25M
19
Infinex
Infinex
INX
$ 0.00715
+1.46%
+9.00%
-15.46%
$ 14.28M
$ 9.13M
20
Octra
Octra
OCT
$ 0.02155802
+0.26%
-0.07%
-6.70%
$ 13.48M
$ 113.53K
21
Ambire Wallet
Ambire Wallet
WALLET
$ 0.01504723
0.00%
0.00%
+0.53%
$ 10.89M
$ 24.13K
22
Vultisig
Vultisig
VULT
$ 0.071665
0.00%
+0.00%
-7.80%
$ 7.17M
$ 53.81
23
Bitlight Labs
Bitlight Labs
LIGHT
$ 0.1569
-0.68%
+7.91%
-6.66%
$ 6.88M
$ 605.80K
24
BEST
BEST
BEST
$ 0.00077984
-0.44%
+0.05%
+33.69%
$ 6.64M
$ 14.93K
25
Cosanta
Cosanta
COSA
$ 2.4
+0.42%
-0.04%
-0.83%
$ 5.33M
$ 51.41K
26
Alephium
Alephium
ALPH
$ 0.03659
+0.39%
+8.49%
+20.84%
$ 4.87M
$ 2.01M
27
CONX
CONX
CONX
$ 0.00451935
+1.48%
+0.06%
+21.00%
$ 4.56M
$ 914.93K
28
Coinweb
Coinweb
CWEB
$ 0.00055628
0.00%
+0.02%
-3.93%
$ 3.78M
$ 2.55K
29
THAT
THAT
THAT
$ 0.00208301
+0.01%
+0.01%
+2.85%
$ 3.20M
$ 17.42K
30
Rainbow
Rainbow
RNBW
$ 0.01359
0.00%
-2.93%
-6.80%
$ 2.85M
$ 4.38M
31
Mt Pelerin Shares
Mt Pelerin Shares
MPS
$ 5.29
0.00%
+0.01%
-8.16%
$ 2.65M
$ 6.05K
32
Zypto Token
Zypto Token
ZYPTO
$ 0.00292038
+0.30%
+0.02%
+2.18%
$ 2.61M
$ 3.37K
33
Thought
Thought
THT
$ 0.00655096
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.49M
$ 54.91
34
Rezor
Rezor
RZR
$ 5.504E-5
+0.11%
-2.09%
+9.82%
$ 2.28M
--
35
Sologenic
Sologenic
SOLO
$ 0.0149557
+0.11%
-0.02%
+16.50%
$ 2.27M
$ 1.05K
36
0x0
0x0
0X0
$ 0.002075
+0.15%
-0.03%
+12.00%
$ 1.85M
$ 1.48K
37
Verasity
Verasity
VRA
$ 0.000019551
-0.96%
-3.50%
+45.44%
$ 1.82M
$ 3.52B
38
Holdstation
Holdstation
HOLDSTATION
$ 0.2051
-0.19%
+0.88%
-1.29%
$ 1.63M
$ 81.18K
39
iMe Lab
iMe Lab
LIME
$ 0.002006
+0.25%
-1.32%
-1.61%
$ 1.52M
$ 5.40M
40
DucatusX
DucatusX
DUCX
$ 0.00531966
+0.04%
-0.05%
-10.97%
$ 1.48M
$ 31.55K
41
ADAMANT Messenger
ADAMANT Messenger
ADM
$ 0.01247415
-0.10%
-0.36%
-9.10%
$ 1.43M
$ 21.85K
42
SOLVEX
SOLVEX
SOLVEX
$ 0.0194
+0.52%
-3.00%
+3.19%
$ 960.91K
$ 444.37K
43
Ethos
Ethos
ETHOS
$ 0.0004115
0.00%
--
-40.67%
$ 729.77K
$ 96.03
44
NPRO
NPRO
NPRO
$ 0.307685
+0.01%
-0.09%
+37.85%
$ 569.24K
$ 11.77K
45
Vertus
Vertus
VERT
$ 0.0007102
+0.28%
+0.44%
+0.13%
$ 374.52K
$ 27.26M
46
Nocturn
Nocturn
NOC
$ 0.00034914
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 349.14K
$ 8.38K
47
THORWallet
THORWallet
TITN
$ 0.00681576
0.00%
0.00%
-0.24%
$ 289.67K
$ 6.05K
48
Haystack
Haystack
HAY
$ 0.00682784
0.00%
-0.01%
-7.29%
$ 186.94K
$ 575.30
49
BankrWallet
BankrWallet
BNKRW
$ 1.46E-6
+0.69%
-1.94%
+4.29%
$ 146.38K
--
50
E Money Network
E Money Network
EMYC
$ 0.00043125
-0.33%
-0.08%
-56.28%
$ 109.74K
$ 11.15K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Wallets tokens and why are they popular?
Wallets tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 71 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2.55B.
What is the best-performing Wallets token right now?
Among Wallets tokens tracked on MEXC, PACK has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 76.40% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Wallets tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 71 Wallets tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Wallets tokens include KAS, BDX, TWT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Wallets category?
The combined market capitalization of all Wallets tokens is approximately $2.55B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Wallets sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.