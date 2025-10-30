Islamic Coin (ISLM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.01762301 $ 0.01762301 $ 0.01762301 24H Low $ 0.01780533 $ 0.01780533 $ 0.01780533 24H High 24H Low $ 0.01762301$ 0.01762301 $ 0.01762301 24H High $ 0.01780533$ 0.01780533 $ 0.01780533 All Time High $ 0.303274$ 0.303274 $ 0.303274 Lowest Price $ 0.01742755$ 0.01742755 $ 0.01742755 Price Change (1H) -0.21% Price Change (1D) -0.75% Price Change (7D) -2.25% Price Change (7D) -2.25%

Islamic Coin (ISLM) real-time price is $0.01765733. Over the past 24 hours, ISLM traded between a low of $ 0.01762301 and a high of $ 0.01780533, showing active market volatility. ISLM's all-time high price is $ 0.303274, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01742755.

In terms of short-term performance, ISLM has changed by -0.21% over the past hour, -0.75% over 24 hours, and -2.25% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Islamic Coin (ISLM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 38.84M$ 38.84M $ 38.84M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 357.31M$ 357.31M $ 357.31M Circulation Supply 2.20B 2.20B 2.20B Total Supply 20,241,306,379.74292 20,241,306,379.74292 20,241,306,379.74292

The current Market Cap of Islamic Coin is $ 38.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ISLM is 2.20B, with a total supply of 20241306379.74292. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 357.31M.