What is Cosanta (COSA)

What is the project about? Cosanta is B2B solutions. Our goal to using the Cosanta Masternodes as Software-defined networking (SDN). This technology will provide good quality of service and it will be Hight Availability (HA), flexible and DDoS resistant network. What makes your project unique? Our Project was launched without any pre-mine and all cons were mined by community and we did fork from original Dash but we did PoS on this great project History of your project. Cosanta was launched 16th Jul 2021 13:32:00 by using original Dash code and we changed X11 algo to Cosa (X23) for preventing ASICS or GPUs and year ago we did start hybrid mining PoW + PoS and right now we're improving our project What’s next for your project? Right now we're working on mobile app for Cosanta coins What can your token be used for? We've wrapped COSA token on Binance Smart chain 0x499954F9C977B74a48D4BB14BA9904bEA6CB7B01 for PancakeSwap and using WEB3 too

Cosanta (COSA) Resource Whitepaper Official Website