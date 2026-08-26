CONX Price (CONX)
The live CONX (CONX) price today is $ 0.0044702, with a 1.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current CONX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0044702 per CONX.
CONX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 4,513,231, with a circulating supply of 1.01B CONX. During the last 24 hours, CONX traded between $ 0.00428563 (low) and $ 0.00500006 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.4, while the all-time low was $ 0.00356079.
In short-term performance, CONX moved -1.31% in the last hour and +22.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 899.44K.
The current Market Cap of CONX is $ 4.51M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 899.44K. The circulating supply of CONX is 1.01B, with a total supply of 1999879778.1998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.94M.
-1.31%
+1.95%
+22.34%
+22.34%
In 2040, the price of CONX could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
CONX (Culture = Connect) is a next-generation Layer 1 Cultural Fintech Mainnet that bridges Web2 and Web3, connecting culture, finance, and technology into one trusted digital ecosystem. Designed for the AI and tokenized-asset era, CONX integrates Real World Assets (RWA), Security Tokens (STO), AI-generated content (AIGC), and intellectual property (IP) within a compliance-ready architecture that enables institutions, creators, and investors to participate safely in the digital economy. Through the CONX Pulse platform, users can issue, tokenize, and trade real-world assets transparently on-chain, while Vault, Origin, Nest, and Arena provide comprehensive infrastructure for digital asset management, IP registration, AI-powered creation, and creator-driven economies. Built on a foundation of trust, interoperability, and regulation-aligned governance, CONX connects TradFi and DeFi, enabling seamless capital movement across borders and industries. From Content to Capital – CONX connects every form of value.
CONX Vault A secure digital asset wallet and management solution that allows users to safely store and organize their assets within the CONX ecosystem. Built on advanced security infrastructure, Vault supports the reliable storage, transfer, and tracking of multiple asset types, including Real World Assets (RWA), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and digital tokens, ensuring safety and transparency across all transactions.
CONX Origin A property (IP) registration and tokenization platform that enables creators to establish, manage, and utilize their intellectual property on-chain. Origin provides a unified framework for IP registration, verification, and value tracking, allowing creators to transparently manage ownership and revenue while maintaining full control over their digital rights.
CONX Nest An AI-powered creative platform designed to support secondary creators and digital artists. Nest integrates and connects a broad range of AI tools and creative resources, enabling users to produce, refine, and expand their works into IP-based digital assets, thereby fostering continuous innovation within the CONX ecosystem.
CONX Arena A creative competition platform where creators across diverse fields can present, evaluate, and evolve their ideas and works. Through structured review and recognition processes, Arena promotes creative excellence and strengthens community engagement across the CONX creative economy.
CONX Pulse The core platform for Real World Asset (RWA) issuance and distribution, designed to ensure trust, transparency, and interoperability. Pulse enables users to issue, exchange, and manage tokenized real-world assets on-chain, forming a key foundation for open and compliant digital finance infrastructure.
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CONX (Culture = Connect) is a next-generation Layer 1 Cultural Fintech Mainnet that bridges Web2 and Web3, connecting culture, finance, and technology into one trusted digital ecosystem. Designed for the AI and tokenized-asset era, CONX integrates Real World Assets (RWA), Security Tokens (STO), AI-generated content (AIGC), and intellectual property (IP) within a compliance-ready architecture that enables institutions, creators, and investors to participate safely in the digital economy. Through the CONX Pulse platform, users can issue, tokenize, and trade real-world assets transparently on-chain, while Vault, Origin, Nest, and Arena provide comprehensive infrastructure for digital asset management, IP registration, AI-powered creation, and creator-driven economies. Built on a foundation of trust, interoperability, and regulation-aligned governance, CONX connects TradFi and DeFi, enabling seamless capital movement across borders and industries. From Content to Capital – CONX connects every form of value. CONX Vault A secure digital asset wallet and management solution that allows users to safely store and organize their assets within the CONX ecosystem. Built on advanced security infrastructure, Vault supports the reliable storage, transfer, and tracking of multiple asset types, including Real World Assets (RWA), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and digital tokens, ensuring safety and transparency across all transactions. CONX Origin A property (IP) registration and tokenization platform that enables creators to establish, manage, and utilize their intellectual property on-chain. Origin provides a unified framework for IP registration, verification, and value tracking, allowing creators to transparently manage ownership and revenue while maintaining full control over their digital rights. CONX Nest An AI-powered creative platform designed to support secondary creators and digital artists. Nest integrates and connects a broad range of AI tools and creative resources, enabling users to produce, refine, and expand their works into IP-based digital assets, thereby fostering continuous innovation within the CONX ecosystem. CONX Arena A creative competition platform where creators across diverse fields can present, evaluate, and evolve their ideas and works. Through structured review and recognition processes, Arena promotes creative excellence and strengthens community engagement across the CONX creative economy. CONX Pulse The core platform for Real World Asset (RWA) issuance and distribution, designed to ensure trust, transparency, and interoperability. Pulse enables users to issue, exchange, and manage tokenized real-world assets on-chain, forming a key foundation for open and compliant digital finance infrastructure.
What is the current market price of CONX?
It's currently valued at $0.0044702, reflecting a price movement of 1.94% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.
How much liquidity does CONX have across exchanges?
With a liquidity score of --/100, CONX shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.
What is the daily volume for CONX?
Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged $-- worth of CONX. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.
What is today's price range for CONX?
It has traded between $0.00428563 and $0.00500006, capturing the day's volatility window.
What determines accessibility and popularity of CONX on global markets?
Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated CONX is within the -- ecosystem.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
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|Industry Updates
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