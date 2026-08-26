Nocturn Price (NOC)
The live Nocturn (NOC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NOC.
Nocturn currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 349,139, with a circulating supply of 1.00B NOC. During the last 24 hours, NOC traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00323189, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, NOC moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.38K.
The current Market Cap of Nocturn is $ 349.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.38K. The circulating supply of NOC is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 349.14K.
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In 2040, the price of Nocturn could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Nocturn (NOC) is the native utility token powering a comprehensive non-custodial DeFi super-app built on Robinhood Chain. NOC enables permissionless access to an AI-powered wallet infrastructure combining cross-chain asset management, private swaps via HoudiniSwap, perpetual futures trading through Lighter DEX, wallet-to-wallet encrypted communications over XMTP, and a unique proof-of-tap mining mechanism.
The token serves as the economic layer for a self-sovereign financial ecosystem where keys never leave users' devices, secured by hardware-grade encryption. NOC holders participate in governance, access premium features including AI-assisted trading operations, and earn rewards through the mining redistribution model. Built for the multi-chain future, Nocturn represents the convergence of DeFi utility, privacy-preserving infrastructure, and intelligent automation.
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What is the live value of Nocturn today?
Today, Nocturn trades at $, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.
How volatile is NOC right now?
The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.
What liquidity conditions does Nocturn have today?
Nocturn holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.
What price levels has NOC traded within today?
Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between $0.0 and $0.0. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.
What is today's trading volume for NOC?
A total of $-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.
How should investors interpret Nocturn's risk level?
Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Wallets,Robinhood Ecosystem asset built on --, NOC's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
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