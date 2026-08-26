Nocturn Price Today

The live Nocturn (NOC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NOC.

Nocturn currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 349,139, with a circulating supply of 1.00B NOC. During the last 24 hours, NOC traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00323189, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NOC moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.38K.

Nocturn (NOC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 349.14K$ 349.14K $ 349.14K Volume (24H) $ 8.38K$ 8.38K $ 8.38K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 349.14K$ 349.14K $ 349.14K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Nocturn is $ 349.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.38K. The circulating supply of NOC is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 349.14K.