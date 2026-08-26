BEST Price Today

The live BEST (BEST) price today is $ 0, with a 5.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BEST to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BEST.

BEST currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 6,598,592, with a circulating supply of 8.52B BEST. During the last 24 hours, BEST traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01108485, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BEST moved -0.33% in the last hour and +45.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 14.82K.

BEST (BEST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.60M$ 6.60M $ 6.60M Volume (24H) $ 14.82K$ 14.82K $ 14.82K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.75M$ 7.75M $ 7.75M Circulation Supply 8.52B 8.52B 8.52B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BEST is $ 6.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 14.82K. The circulating supply of BEST is 8.52B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.75M.