THAT Price (THAT)
The live price of THAT (THAT) today is 0.00100422 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 292.42K USD. THAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key THAT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.40K USD
- THAT price change within the day is +0.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 291.02M USD
Get real-time price updates of the THAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate THAT price information.
During today, the price change of THAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of THAT to USD was $ +0.0000071066.
In the past 60 days, the price change of THAT to USD was $ +0.0001173390.
In the past 90 days, the price change of THAT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.47%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000071066
|+0.71%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001173390
|+11.68%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of THAT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.86%
+0.47%
+1.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
THAT is the native currency of the THAT blockchain, designed to be a merchant-friendly, natively spendable cryptocurrency. It aims to reduce the barriers associated with spending cryptocurrencies in the real world, making crypto as easy to use as traditional fiat currency. Unlike many other digital currencies, THAT focuses on facilitating real-world utility, enabling fast, low-cost, borderless transactions, with a specific emphasis on merchant recognition and ease of use. Additionally, THAT supports decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts, allowing for diverse use cases beyond simple payments.
