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The live Zypto Token price today is 0.00275687 USD.ZYPTO market cap is 2,447,772 USD. Track real-time ZYPTO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Zypto Token price today is 0.00275687 USD.ZYPTO market cap is 2,447,772 USD. Track real-time ZYPTO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Zypto Token Price (ZYPTO)

Unlisted

1 ZYPTO to USD Live Price:

$0.00273051
$0.00273051$0.00273051
-0.04%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Zypto Token (ZYPTO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:27:57 (UTC+8)

Zypto Token Price Today

The live Zypto Token (ZYPTO) price today is $ 0.00275687, with a 3.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZYPTO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00275687 per ZYPTO.

Zypto Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,447,772, with a circulating supply of 893.45M ZYPTO. During the last 24 hours, ZYPTO traded between $ 0.00282338 (low) and $ 0.00293746 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.051098, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZYPTO moved -2.86% in the last hour and +6.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.85K.

Zypto Token (ZYPTO) Market Information

$ 2.45M
$ 2.45M$ 2.45M

$ 13.85K
$ 13.85K$ 13.85K

$ 2.45M
$ 2.45M$ 2.45M

893.45M
893.45M 893.45M

893,449,217.5576482
893,449,217.5576482 893,449,217.5576482

The current Market Cap of Zypto Token is $ 2.45M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.85K. The circulating supply of ZYPTO is 893.45M, with a total supply of 893449217.5576482. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.45M.

Zypto Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00282338
$ 0.00282338$ 0.00282338
24H Low
$ 0.00293746
$ 0.00293746$ 0.00293746
24H High

$ 0.00282338
$ 0.00282338$ 0.00282338

$ 0.00293746
$ 0.00293746$ 0.00293746

$ 0.051098
$ 0.051098$ 0.051098

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-2.86%

-3.05%

+6.25%

+6.25%

Price Prediction for Zypto Token

Zypto Token (ZYPTO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ZYPTO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Zypto Token (ZYPTO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Zypto Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Zypto Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ZYPTO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Zypto Token Price Prediction.

What is Zypto Token (ZYPTO)

ZYPTO ($ZYPTO) is the native utility token of the Zypto ecosystem, designed as a community-driven crypto payments platform integrating decentralized financial solutions with real-world use cases. Zypto provides users with a comprehensive set of financial tools, including a multi-chain, non-custodial wallet application, built-in token swaps, crypto bill payments, mobile top-ups, physical and virtual crypto spending cards, gift cards store, and enhanced security through Vault Key Card hardware storage.

A distinctive feature is Zypto’s Rewards Hub (Zyptopia), which enables $ZYPTO token holders to receive daily loyalty incentives (ZYPs) by registering their tokens within the Zypto app, without the need for traditional staking. These rewards, funded by ecosystem revenue, can immediately be spent on practical utilities such as crypto cards, hardware wallets, mobile top-ups, crypto-based bill payments, and various forthcoming services such as gift cards.

Governed by the Zypto Foundation, the ecosystem emphasizes transparency and community involvement. It leverages transaction fees and token trade revenue to sustain rewards, ongoing development, and ecosystem expansion, directly benefiting token holders.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Zypto Token (ZYPTO) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Zypto Token

What is the current price of Zypto Token?

Zypto Token is priced at $0.00275687, shifting -3.05% today.

How fast is the ZYPTO community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Zypto Token's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Wallets,Ethereum Ecosystem,Payment Solutions,Base Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is ZYPTO's trading volume today?

It generated $-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does ZYPTO compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is $0.051098 and ATL is $, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 893449217.5576482 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zypto Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:27:57 (UTC+8)

Zypto Token (ZYPTO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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