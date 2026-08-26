UnityWallet Token Price Today

The live UnityWallet Token (UNT) price today is $ 0.079196, with a 3.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current UNT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.079196 per UNT.

UnityWallet Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 52,040,438, with a circulating supply of 657.21M UNT. During the last 24 hours, UNT traded between $ 0.07674 (low) and $ 0.081515 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.112474, while the all-time low was $ 0.04934818.

In short-term performance, UNT moved -0.20% in the last hour and +33.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.64K.

UnityWallet Token (UNT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 52.04M$ 52.04M $ 52.04M Volume (24H) $ 5.64K$ 5.64K $ 5.64K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 79.18M$ 79.18M $ 79.18M Circulation Supply 657.21M 657.21M 657.21M Total Supply 999,999,999.5832486 999,999,999.5832486 999,999,999.5832486

The current Market Cap of UnityWallet Token is $ 52.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.64K. The circulating supply of UNT is 657.21M, with a total supply of 999999999.5832486. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 79.18M.