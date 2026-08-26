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The live Sologenic price today is 0.01489634 USD.SOLO market cap is 2,258,548 USD. Track real-time SOLO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Sologenic price today is 0.01489634 USD.SOLO market cap is 2,258,548 USD. Track real-time SOLO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Sologenic Price (SOLO)

Unlisted

1 SOLO to USD Live Price:

$0.014883
$0.014883$0.014883
-0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Sologenic (SOLO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:51:55 (UTC+8)

Sologenic Price Today

The live Sologenic (SOLO) price today is $ 0.01489634, with a 3.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOLO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01489634 per SOLO.

Sologenic currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,258,548, with a circulating supply of 151.63M SOLO. During the last 24 hours, SOLO traded between $ 0.01456249 (low) and $ 0.0152606 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 150.02, while the all-time low was $ 0.01170268.

In short-term performance, SOLO moved -0.25% in the last hour and +24.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.03K.

Sologenic (SOLO) Market Information

$ 2.26M
$ 2.26M$ 2.26M

$ 1.03K
$ 1.03K$ 1.03K

$ 2.26M
$ 2.26M$ 2.26M

151.63M
151.63M 151.63M

151,631,931.9283358
151,631,931.9283358 151,631,931.9283358

The current Market Cap of Sologenic is $ 2.26M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.03K. The circulating supply of SOLO is 151.63M, with a total supply of 151631931.9283358. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.26M.

Sologenic Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01456249
$ 0.01456249$ 0.01456249
24H Low
$ 0.0152606
$ 0.0152606$ 0.0152606
24H High

$ 0.01456249
$ 0.01456249$ 0.01456249

$ 0.0152606
$ 0.0152606$ 0.0152606

$ 150.02
$ 150.02$ 150.02

$ 0.01170268
$ 0.01170268$ 0.01170268

-0.25%

-3.17%

+24.43%

+24.43%

Price Prediction for Sologenic

Sologenic (SOLO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SOLO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Sologenic (SOLO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Sologenic could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Sologenic will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SOLO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Sologenic Price Prediction.

What is Sologenic (SOLO)

Sologenic is disrupting the asset trading industry by offering: Tokenized Securities, Crypto Assets and NFT’s in a decentralized ecosystem.

The Sologenic Development Foundation is integrated by independent developers, maintaining, building and expanding the Sologenic decentralized ecosystem by actively working on various open-source projects and use cases around the $SOLO token including the SOLODEX, SOLO Launchpad and the Sologenic NFT marketplace.

Sologenic’s Tokenization of assets facilitates investing and trading between crypto and non-blockchain assets such as stocks, ETFs, and commodities from top 30+ global stock exchanges. All assets are backed 1:1 with the real world stocks and Sologenic also supports stock mergers and dividends.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Sologenic (SOLO) Resource

Official Website

About Sologenic

What is the current market price of SOLO?

It's currently valued at $0.01489634, reflecting a price movement of -3.17% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does Sologenic have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, SOLO shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for SOLO?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged $-- worth of SOLO. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for Sologenic?

It has traded between $0.01456249 and $0.0152606, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of SOLO on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated SOLO is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sologenic

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:51:55 (UTC+8)

Sologenic (SOLO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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