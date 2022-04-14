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Top Sui Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Sui Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 2,463.21
+0.04%
-1.88%
+9.55%
$ 296.92B
$ 160.54K
2
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.0001
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.05%
$ 74.80B
$ 103.25M
3
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 97.16
0.00%
-4.64%
+15.04%
$ 56.32B
$ 1.17M
4
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 79,020.33
+0.05%
-2.33%
+14.20%
$ 9.19B
$ 2.88
5
Avalanche
Avalanche
AVAX
$ 7.379
+0.19%
-3.75%
+9.63%
$ 3.19B
$ 87.85K
6
$ 0.7616
-0.07%
-7.87%
+8.97%
$ 3.07B
$ 5.01M
7
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 4.308
-0.44%
-2.47%
+20.14%
$ 2.68B
$ 155.28K
8
Ondo US Dollar Yield
Ondo US Dollar Yield
USDY
$ 1.14
0.00%
-0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.18B
$ 3.05M
9
Lombard BTC
Lombard BTC
LBTC
$ 79,138
+0.03%
-0.02%
+13.92%
$ 811.34M
$ 1.01M
10
tBTC
tBTC
TBTC
$ 78,862
+0.14%
-0.02%
+14.06%
$ 344.21M
$ 4.05M
11
Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin
Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin
ENZOBTC
$ 78,806
+0.03%
--
+13.89%
$ 339.64M
$ 9.85K
12
First Digital USD
First Digital USD
FDUSD
$ 0.9986
+0.01%
-0.06%
+0.01%
$ 337.08M
$ 120.21K
13
AUSD
AUSD
AUSD
$ 0.999816
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 209.98M
$ 4.80M
14
Horizen
Horizen
ZEN
$ 5.239
+0.04%
-5.35%
+24.75%
$ 94.53M
$ 30.74K
15
S
S
S
$ 0.02816
+0.65%
-5.53%
+16.35%
$ 80.15M
$ 3.29M
16
Matrixdock Gold
Matrixdock Gold
XAUM
$ 4,647.1
+0.09%
+0.01%
+3.63%
$ 75.89M
$ 338.04K
17
USDsui
USDsui
USDSUI
$ 1.0
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 75.53M
$ 2.56M
18
DeepBook
DeepBook
DEEP
$ 0.014093
+0.75%
-4.03%
+1.34%
$ 74.98M
$ 4.41M
19
BTCvc
BTCvc
BTCVC
$ 77,556
0.00%
+0.02%
+21.21%
$ 59.30M
$ 423.66
20
Walrus
Walrus
WAL
$ 0.02389
+1.08%
-1.56%
+4.61%
$ 56.21M
$ 2.85M
21
Haedal Staked SUI
Haedal Staked SUI
HASUI
$ 0.82693
+0.52%
-0.08%
+9.27%
$ 44.99M
$ 48.37K
22
Magma Finance
Magma Finance
MAGMA
$ 0.21892
+0.41%
-4.54%
-9.66%
$ 41.00M
$ 537.84K
23
Talus
Talus
US
$ 0.01565
+1.24%
-3.53%
-10.01%
$ 34.23M
$ 6.95M
24
WINK
WINK
WIN
$ 0.00003409
+0.21%
-2.07%
+8.66%
$ 33.78M
$ 1.65B
25
Momentum
Momentum
MMT
$ 0.1623
-0.55%
-1.51%
-11.83%
$ 33.31M
$ 486.88K
26
Volo Staked SUI
Volo Staked SUI
VSUI
$ 0.812062
-0.07%
-0.08%
+8.88%
$ 27.27M
$ 18.77K
27
Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin
Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin
BUCK
$ 0.999706
+0.15%
0.00%
+0.18%
$ 25.96M
$ 380.87K
28
Lorenzo stBTC
Lorenzo stBTC
STBTC
$ 78,748
0.00%
--
+14.94%
$ 25.36M
$ 2.37K
29
CETUS
CETUS
CETUS
$ 0.02438
-0.08%
-6.68%
+8.52%
$ 23.17M
$ 2.90M
30
Svalbard BTC
Svalbard BTC
SVBTC
$ 79,014
0.00%
--
+1.80%
$ 15.01M
$ 8.43
31
Sonic SVM
Sonic SVM
SONIC
$ 0.01986
+0.41%
-4.34%
+5.26%
$ 13.14M
$ 2.70M
32
eSui Dollar
eSui Dollar
SUIUSDE
$ 0.999602
0.00%
0.00%
+0.04%
$ 13.09M
$ 157.94K
33
Ember Third Eye
Ember Third Eye
ETHIRD
$ 1.053
0.00%
--
+0.48%
$ 10.71M
$ 1.71
34
DeAgentAI
DeAgentAI
AIA
$ 0.07687
+0.60%
-1.52%
+11.09%
$ 9.99M
$ 1.84M
35
Alpha Fi
Alpha Fi
ALPHA
$ 0.68651
-0.03%
-0.07%
+9.23%
$ 6.84M
$ 784.87
36
Spring Staked SUI
Spring Staked SUI
SSUI
$ 0.780773
-0.91%
-0.08%
+7.99%
$ 6.48M
$ 232.76
37
NAVI Protocol
NAVI Protocol
NAVX
$ 0.007826
-0.43%
-0.82%
+8.24%
$ 6.43M
$ 7.02M
38
Ika
Ika
IKA
$ 0.00214092
-0.70%
-0.15%
-14.14%
$ 6.42M
$ 200.10K
39
Matrixdock Silver
Matrixdock Silver
XAGM
$ 69.5
0.00%
0.00%
+3.90%
$ 5.08M
$ 30.67K
40
Neuberger Securitize High Income Tokenized Fund
Neuberger Securitize High Income Tokenized Fund
HINC
$ 1,003.89
0.00%
+0.00%
+0.33%
$ 5.02M
--
41
Manchester City Fan
Manchester City Fan
CITY
$ 0.3685
+0.05%
-1.58%
+3.37%
$ 4.97M
$ 147.28K
42
SWEAT
SWEAT
SWEAT
$ 0.00035233
-0.28%
-0.00%
+0.51%
$ 4.69M
$ 293.53K
43
Bluefin
Bluefin
BLUE
$ 0.008705
+0.17%
-0.69%
+13.12%
$ 4.31M
$ 6.33M
44
Ember SUI
Ember SUI
ESUI
$ 0.797174
+0.37%
-0.08%
+8.88%
$ 4.02M
$ 44.19
45
SuiNS
SuiNS
NS
$ 0.01253
0.00%
-6.70%
+9.90%
$ 3.75M
$ 5.09M
46
Suilend
Suilend
SEND
$ 0.04967043
+0.14%
-0.00%
-2.91%
$ 3.70M
$ 650.86
47
Lofi
Lofi
LOFI
$ 0.003401
+0.27%
-9.45%
-13.70%
$ 3.40M
$ 1.19M
48
superSUI
superSUI
SUPERSUI
$ 0.766259
+0.42%
-0.07%
+7.79%
$ 2.46M
$ 83.28
49
Aftermath Staked SUI
Aftermath Staked SUI
AFSUI
$ 0.815305
+0.01%
-0.08%
+8.93%
$ 2.41M
$ 629.21K
50
LumiWave
LumiWave
LWA
$ 0.00249752
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.92M
$ 111.72

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Sui Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Sui Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 110 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $451.36B.
What is the best-performing Sui Ecosystem token right now?
Among Sui Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, UP has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 7.92% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Sui Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 110 Sui Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Sui Ecosystem tokens include ETH, USDC, SOL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Sui Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Sui Ecosystem tokens is approximately $451.36B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Sui Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.