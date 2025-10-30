Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.959969 $ 0.959969 $ 0.959969 24H Low $ 1.01 $ 1.01 $ 1.01 24H High 24H Low $ 0.959969$ 0.959969 $ 0.959969 24H High $ 1.01$ 1.01 $ 1.01 All Time High $ 1.23$ 1.23 $ 1.23 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.11% Price Change (1D) -0.23% Price Change (7D) +0.01% Price Change (7D) +0.01%

Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK) real-time price is $0.998145. Over the past 24 hours, BUCK traded between a low of $ 0.959969 and a high of $ 1.01, showing active market volatility. BUCK's all-time high price is $ 1.23, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BUCK has changed by -0.11% over the past hour, -0.23% over 24 hours, and +0.01% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin (BUCK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 38.21M$ 38.21M $ 38.21M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 38.21M$ 38.21M $ 38.21M Circulation Supply 38.28M 38.28M 38.28M Total Supply 38,280,958.27075443 38,280,958.27075443 38,280,958.27075443

The current Market Cap of Bucket Protocol BUCK Stablecoin is $ 38.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BUCK is 38.28M, with a total supply of 38280958.27075443. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.21M.