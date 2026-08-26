Alpha Fi Price Today

The live Alpha Fi (ALPHA) price today is $ 0.689613, with a 4.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALPHA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.689613 per ALPHA.

Alpha Fi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 6,872,622, with a circulating supply of 9.96M ALPHA. During the last 24 hours, ALPHA traded between $ 0.678998 (low) and $ 0.749362 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.39, while the all-time low was $ 0.545245.

In short-term performance, ALPHA moved +0.68% in the last hour and +18.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 815.36.

Alpha Fi (ALPHA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.87M$ 6.87M $ 6.87M Volume (24H) $ 815.36$ 815.36 $ 815.36 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.90M$ 6.90M $ 6.90M Circulation Supply 9.96M 9.96M 9.96M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Alpha Fi is $ 6.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 815.36. The circulating supply of ALPHA is 9.96M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.90M.