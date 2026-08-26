Ember Third Eye Price Today

The live Ember Third Eye (ETHIRD) price today is $ 1.053, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ETHIRD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.053 per ETHIRD.

Ember Third Eye currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 10,705,408, with a circulating supply of 10.16M ETHIRD. During the last 24 hours, ETHIRD traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.14, while the all-time low was $ 1.029.

In short-term performance, ETHIRD moved -- in the last hour and +0.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.71.

Ember Third Eye (ETHIRD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.71M$ 10.71M $ 10.71M Volume (24H) $ 1.71$ 1.71 $ 1.71 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.71M$ 10.71M $ 10.71M Circulation Supply 10.16M 10.16M 10.16M Total Supply 10,163,619.09756 10,163,619.09756 10,163,619.09756

The current Market Cap of Ember Third Eye is $ 10.71M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.71. The circulating supply of ETHIRD is 10.16M, with a total supply of 10163619.09756. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.71M.