SWEAT Price Today

The live SWEAT (SWEAT) price today is $ 0, with a 4.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current SWEAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SWEAT.

SWEAT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 4,575,724, with a circulating supply of 13.31B SWEAT. During the last 24 hours, SWEAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.091476, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SWEAT moved -2.80% in the last hour and +3.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.69K.

SWEAT (SWEAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.58M$ 4.58M $ 4.58M Volume (24H) $ 13.69K$ 13.69K $ 13.69K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.77M$ 6.77M $ 6.77M Circulation Supply 13.31B 13.31B 13.31B Total Supply 19,686,839,846.5 19,686,839,846.5 19,686,839,846.5

The current Market Cap of SWEAT is $ 4.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.69K. The circulating supply of SWEAT is 13.31B, with a total supply of 19686839846.5. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.77M.