Matrixdock Silver Price Today

The live Matrixdock Silver (XAGM) price today is $ 69.93, with a 2.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current XAGM to USD conversion rate is $ 69.93 per XAGM.

Matrixdock Silver currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 5,106,416, with a circulating supply of 73.02K XAGM. During the last 24 hours, XAGM traded between $ 67.76 (low) and $ 70.08 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 89.38, while the all-time low was $ 57.3.

In short-term performance, XAGM moved +0.08% in the last hour and +11.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 20.78K.

Matrixdock Silver (XAGM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.11M$ 5.11M $ 5.11M Volume (24H) $ 20.78K$ 20.78K $ 20.78K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.11M$ 5.11M $ 5.11M Circulation Supply 73.02K 73.02K 73.02K Total Supply 73,023.631221803 73,023.631221803 73,023.631221803

The current Market Cap of Matrixdock Silver is $ 5.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 20.78K. The circulating supply of XAGM is 73.02K, with a total supply of 73023.631221803. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.11M.