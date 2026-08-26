superSUI Price (SUPERSUI)
The live superSUI (SUPERSUI) price today is $ 0.767129, with a 6.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUPERSUI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.767129 per SUPERSUI.
superSUI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,467,256, with a circulating supply of 3.22M SUPERSUI. During the last 24 hours, SUPERSUI traded between $ 0.760329 (low) and $ 0.821388 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.31, while the all-time low was $ 0.608852.
In short-term performance, SUPERSUI moved -0.00% in the last hour and +16.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.73.
The current Market Cap of superSUI is $ 2.47M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.73. The circulating supply of SUPERSUI is 3.22M, with a total supply of 3216218.994. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.47M.
-0.00%
-6.40%
+16.27%
+16.27%
In 2040, the price of superSUI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
METASTABLE, is a decentralized vault system deployed on the Sui network. The protocol enables users to deposit supported assets—bridged or native—and mint a stablecoin, mUSD, which is pegged to the US dollar (for example). The protocol also now supports mETH. Users can utilize meta assets in AMMs, lending platforms, and other protocols while earning mPOINTS that may translate into future token rewards distributed via airdrops. Vaults also support lending out deposited assets for increased yield and capital efficiency.
Unlike a strict 1:1 minting model, METASTABLE relies on oracle-based exchange rates (e.g., Pyth price feeds) or SUI LST exchange rates to determine the exchange rate between deposited assets and meta coins. With oracle feeds in place, the protocol can adapt to different price sources and handle a wide array of assets seamlessly. Using asset's exact on-chain exchange rate enables slippageless trades between assets supported by the vault, as opposed to slippage-prone, AMM counterparts.
Although METASTABLE currently focuses on SUI LSTs, USD-pegged stablecoins, and ETH-pegged coins, its architecture has been designed modularly to allow extending the protocol with new meta coins. One could imagine a future where METASTABLE supports the creation of other meta coins, such as mBTC.
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What is the current price of superSUI?
superSUI is trading at $0.767129, experiencing a price movement of -6.40% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.
How does today's price compare to historical levels?
The ATH of superSUI is $3.31, while the ATL is $0.608852. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.
What is the overall valuation of SUPERSUI today?
The market capitalization sits at $2467256, placing the asset at rank #-- among all cryptocurrencies.
How active is superSUI's market participation?
The asset has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with SUPERSUI.
What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?
With 3216218.994 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.
What category does superSUI fall under?
superSUI is part of the Liquid Staking Tokens,Sui Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.
How does -- impact SUPERSUI's value proposition?
Operating on the -- network enables SUPERSUI to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.
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