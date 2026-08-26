eSui Dollar Price Today

The live eSui Dollar (SUIUSDE) price today is $ 0.999573, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUIUSDE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999573 per SUIUSDE.

eSui Dollar currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,090,690, with a circulating supply of 13.10M SUIUSDE. During the last 24 hours, SUIUSDE traded between $ 0.999344 (low) and $ 1.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.062, while the all-time low was $ 0.978642.

In short-term performance, SUIUSDE moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 140.42K.

eSui Dollar (SUIUSDE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.09M$ 13.09M $ 13.09M Volume (24H) $ 140.42K$ 140.42K $ 140.42K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.09M$ 13.09M $ 13.09M Circulation Supply 13.10M 13.10M 13.10M Total Supply 13,096,208.621346 13,096,208.621346 13,096,208.621346

The current Market Cap of eSui Dollar is $ 13.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 140.42K. The circulating supply of SUIUSDE is 13.10M, with a total supply of 13096208.621346. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.09M.