Suilend Price Today

The live Suilend (SEND) price today is $ 0.04983317, with a 1.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current SEND to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04983317 per SEND.

Suilend currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 3,718,062, with a circulating supply of 74.57M SEND. During the last 24 hours, SEND traded between $ 0.04891697 (low) and $ 0.050788 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.98, while the all-time low was $ 0.04665299.

In short-term performance, SEND moved +0.49% in the last hour and +0.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 649.99.

Suilend (SEND) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.72M$ 3.72M $ 3.72M Volume (24H) $ 649.99$ 649.99 $ 649.99 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.99M$ 4.99M $ 4.99M Circulation Supply 74.57M 74.57M 74.57M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Suilend is $ 3.72M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 649.99. The circulating supply of SEND is 74.57M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.99M.