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Top Harmony Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Harmony Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Cardano
Cardano
ADA
$ 0.2125
+0.72%
-7.25%
+13.20%
$ 7.67B
$ 33.82M
2
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.4
+1.07%
-4.18%
+8.22%
$ 7.47B
$ 72.44K
3
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 4.315
+1.12%
-2.35%
+18.79%
$ 2.69B
$ 153.17K
4
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 128.53
+0.67%
-6.19%
+31.76%
$ 1.96B
$ 3.66K
5
Wrapped One
Wrapped One
WONE
$ 0.175587
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 448.31M
$ 172.53
6
Compound
Compound
COMP
$ 19.53
+0.73%
-2.42%
+4.88%
$ 193.60M
$ 3.49K
7
Graph Token
Graph Token
GRT
$ 0.01773
+1.26%
-4.49%
+26.39%
$ 191.75M
$ 8.86M
8
Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity
AXS
$ 0.9605
+0.82%
-3.75%
+4.67%
$ 165.32M
$ 69.63K
9
BAT
BAT
BAT
$ 0.06753
+0.75%
-4.11%
+8.04%
$ 100.75M
$ 1.08M
10
YearnFinance
YearnFinance
YFI
$ 2,294.8
+0.68%
-3.95%
+8.12%
$ 81.71M
$ 27.72
11
SNX
SNX
SNX
$ 0.232
+0.35%
-2.34%
+12.39%
$ 79.07M
$ 701.83K
12
Livepeer
Livepeer
LPT
$ 1.412
+0.79%
-2.78%
+11.64%
$ 69.56M
$ 42.64K
13
Holo Token
Holo Token
HOT
$ 0.0003806
+0.61%
-1.96%
+12.23%
$ 67.11M
$ 168.36M
14
SUSHI
SUSHI
SUSHI
$ 0.1978
+0.82%
-4.47%
+13.39%
$ 56.33M
$ 399.58K
15
Enjin
Enjin
ENJ
$ 0.02624
+0.66%
-7.09%
+3.37%
$ 51.48M
$ 4.43M
16
Wrapped CRO
Wrapped CRO
WCRO
$ 0.059439
+1.22%
-0.02%
+18.99%
$ 33.89M
$ 1.64M
17
Solayer
Solayer
LAYER
$ 0.06877
+1.02%
-2.86%
+7.74%
$ 31.19M
$ 866.46K
18
Orbs
Orbs
ORBS
$ 0.00585085
+0.09%
-0.00%
+9.74%
$ 29.08M
$ 754.65K
19
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.3
+0.20%
-2.12%
+1.28%
$ 26.49M
$ 226.11K
20
STORJ
STORJ
STORJ
$ 0.04247
-0.49%
-17.46%
+1.08%
$ 18.28M
$ 3.53M
21
Yield Guild Games
Yield Guild Games
YGG
$ 0.02277
+0.67%
-4.30%
+11.79%
$ 17.13M
$ 2.27M
22
Keep Network
Keep Network
KEEP
$ 0.01721425
+0.06%
-0.03%
+6.05%
$ 16.62M
$ 3.63K
23
Aave WETH
Aave WETH
AWETH
$ 2,457.5
+0.76%
-0.01%
+9.14%
$ 15.39M
--
24
Huobi
Huobi
HT
$ 0.114346
+0.74%
-0.07%
+0.98%
$ 12.51M
$ 1.05K
25
Wise
Wise
WISE
$ 0.134336
+0.66%
-0.00%
+9.71%
$ 11.69M
$ 1.25K
26
MAI
MAI
MIMATIC
$ 0.969159
-0.12%
0.00%
-0.59%
$ 11.52M
$ 3.86K
27
Harmony
Harmony
ONE
$ 0.0007467
+0.85%
-4.47%
-0.43%
$ 11.03M
$ 218.39M
28
Rupiah Token
Rupiah Token
IDRT
$ 5.49E-5
0.00%
0.00%
-3.77%
$ 9.54M
--
29
balancer
balancer
BAL
$ 0.11742
-0.08%
-2.53%
+4.99%
$ 8.18M
$ 467.27K
30
Badger
Badger
BADGER
$ 0.394553
+6.38%
+0.07%
+17.02%
$ 7.70M
$ 43.50K
31
renBTC
renBTC
RENBTC
$ 19,234.12
+0.59%
-0.02%
+11.09%
$ 5.86M
$ 4.36K
32
Ampleforth
Ampleforth
AMPL
$ 1.29
+0.78%
-0.05%
-8.51%
$ 4.43M
$ 5.17K
33
Ren
Ren
REN
$ 0.00360413
+0.54%
-0.02%
+9.52%
$ 3.58M
$ 196.21K
34
Chain Games
Chain Games
CHAIN
$ 0.00748278
-0.18%
+0.00%
+91.42%
$ 2.90M
$ 31.72K
35
Solar
Solar
SXP
$ 0.00388099
+0.19%
-0.02%
+10.18%
$ 2.61M
$ 81.32
36
Bridged WBNB
Bridged WBNB
WBNB
$ 693.38
+11.92%
+0.26%
+11.24%
$ 2.52M
$ 254.31
37
Reef
Reef
REEF
$ 0.00005556
+0.47%
-0.48%
+4.95%
$ 2.06M
$ 1.04B
38
Frontier
Frontier
FRONT
$ 0.01622465
+0.23%
-0.02%
+12.65%
$ 1.46M
$ 36.54
39
Kyber Network Crystal Legacy
Kyber Network Crystal Legacy
KNCL
$ 0.115689
+0.35%
-0.03%
-0.55%
$ 1.26M
$ 129.69
40
Unistake
Unistake
UNISTAKE
$ 0.00162479
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 417.62K
$ 6.00
41
Celsius Network
Celsius Network
CEL
$ 0.0116178
-0.46%
-0.01%
+4.14%
$ 414.98K
$ 510.98
42
DSLA Protocol
DSLA Protocol
DSLA
$ 7.149E-5
+0.29%
+8.46%
+68.01%
$ 406.77K
--
43
BakerySwap
BakerySwap
BAKE
$ 0.00075545
-0.23%
+0.00%
+4.48%
$ 218.11K
$ 416.50
44
SparkPoint
SparkPoint
SRK
$ 1.263E-5
-13.08%
-20.20%
-4.17%
$ 164.41K
--
45
Digital Reserve Currency
Digital Reserve Currency
DRC
$ 0.00012297
+0.49%
-0.21%
-15.18%
$ 122.97K
$ 10.58
46
OpenxAI Network
OpenxAI Network
OPENX
$ 0.00659
-0.15%
+0.30%
-40.16%
$ 66.02K
$ 5.69M
47
Furucombo
Furucombo
COMBO
$ 0.0002604
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 26.04K
$ 3.89
48
Crypto Royale
Crypto Royale
ROY
$ 0.00015838
+0.40%
-0.03%
+14.75%
$ 19.13K
$ 61.29
49
BELUGA
BELUGA
BELUGA
$ 91.0997
+1.10%
-1.77%
-10.55%
--
$ 273.94

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Harmony Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Harmony Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 49 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $21.59B.
What is the best-performing Harmony Ecosystem token right now?
Among Harmony Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, DSLA has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 8.46% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Harmony Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 49 Harmony Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Harmony Ecosystem tokens include ADA, LINK, UNI. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Harmony Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Harmony Ecosystem tokens is approximately $21.59B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Harmony Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.