BakerySwap Price Today

The live BakerySwap (BAKE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current BAKE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BAKE.

BakerySwap currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 219,062, with a circulating supply of 288.71M BAKE. During the last 24 hours, BAKE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 8.38, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BAKE moved -1.97% in the last hour and +12.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 372.68.

BakerySwap (BAKE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 219.06K$ 219.06K $ 219.06K Volume (24H) $ 372.68$ 372.68 $ 372.68 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 555.07K$ 555.07K $ 555.07K Circulation Supply 288.71M 288.71M 288.71M Total Supply 289,770,065.51848084 289,770,065.51848084 289,770,065.51848084

The current Market Cap of BakerySwap is $ 219.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 372.68. The circulating supply of BAKE is 288.71M, with a total supply of 289770065.51848084. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 555.07K.