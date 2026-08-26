Solar Price Today

The live Solar (SXP) price today is $ 0.00390177, with a 2.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current SXP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00390177 per SXP.

Solar currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,627,168, with a circulating supply of 673.39M SXP. During the last 24 hours, SXP traded between $ 0.00386098 (low) and $ 0.00398403 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.79, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SXP moved +0.46% in the last hour and +31.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 80.40.

Solar (SXP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.63M$ 2.63M $ 2.63M Volume (24H) $ 80.40$ 80.40 $ 80.40 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.63M$ 2.63M $ 2.63M Circulation Supply 673.39M 673.39M 673.39M Total Supply 673,393,198.71 673,393,198.71 673,393,198.71

The current Market Cap of Solar is $ 2.63M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 80.40. The circulating supply of SXP is 673.39M, with a total supply of 673393198.71. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.63M.